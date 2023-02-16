SEATTLE (AP)Freshman Keyon Menifield had a career-high 27 points, Jamal Bey scored a layup with 28 seconds left in overtime and Washington beat Oregon 72-71 on Wednesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

N’Faly Dante’s layup with 50 seconds left gave Oregon a 71-70 lead before Bey answered on the ensuing possession. Koren Johnson blocked Will Richardson’s layup attempt to seal it for the Huskies, who entered having lost 12 of the last 14 meetings against the Ducks.

Menifield scored 18 points in the second half and finished 11 of 15 from the floor. Keion Brooks Jr. added 14 points and Braxton Meah had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Washington (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12).

Dante finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for Oregon (15-12, 9-7). Jermaine Couisnard had 18 points with three 3-pointers. Quincy Guerrier added 13 points and Nate Bittle had 11.

Washington trailed for most of the second half but used a 10-4 surge, capped by a Menifield 3-pointer, to take a 62-61 lead with 2:00 to play. Oregon regained the lead on Bittle’s jumper, and Menifield answered with his second 3 for a 64-62 advantage with 41 seconds left. Dante’s dunk tied it 64-all with 13 seconds remaining. The Huskies missed two 3s on their final possession to force overtime.

Washington hosts Oregon State on Saturday. The Ducks play at Washington State on Sunday.

