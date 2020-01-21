Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Melton Jr. lifts Florida A&M over NC Central 66-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Rod Melton Jr. posted 17 points and seven rebounds as Florida A&M defeated NC Central 66-57 on Monday to remain unbeaten at home

Nasir Core had 17 points for Florida A&M (5-12, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). MJ Randolph added 12 points and nine rebounds.

C.J. Keyser had 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (7-12, 3-2). Deven Palmer added 12 points. Jibri Blount had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Rattlers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. NC Central defeated Florida A&M 61-45 on Jan. 4.

Florida A&M takes on Howard on the road on Saturday. NC Central matches up against Delaware State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞