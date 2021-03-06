Meeks scores 31 to carry Bucknell over Lafayette 92-84

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP)John Meeks had 31 points and 11 rebounds as Bucknell defeated Lafayette 92-84 in the Patriot League Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Meeks hit 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Xander Rice had 19 points for Bucknell (5-6). Andrew Funk added 14 points, and Walter Ellis had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Justin Jaworski had 28 points for the Leopards (9-6). E.J. Stephens added 22 points. Neal Quinn had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES