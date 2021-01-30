Meeks scores 23 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 84-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)John Meeks had 23 points as Bucknell topped Lehigh 84-70 on Saturday.

Meeks hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.

Deuce Turner had 17 points for Bucknell (3-4, 3-4 Patriot League). Walter Ellis added 16 points. Andrew Funk had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-6, 3-6). Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 10 rebounds.

The Bison remain undefeated in three games against the Mountain Hawks this season. Most recently, Bucknell defeated Lehigh 77-61 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES