Means carries Seattle over Texas Rio Grande Valley 91-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
SEATTLE (AP)Morgan Means had a season-high 22 points as Seattle topped Texas Rio Grande Valley 91-74 on Thursday night.

Means made 8 of 10 shots.

Myles Carter had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Seattle (10-9, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Delante Jones had 12 points.

Terrell Brown, whose 20 points per game heading into the matchup led the Redhawks, had 8 points (3 of 11).

Lesley Varner II had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-11, 2-2). Sean Rhea added 13 points and eight rebounds. Quinton Johnson II had 11 points.

Seattle plays New Mexico State at home on Saturday. Texas Rio Grande Valley faces Utah Valley on the road on Saturday.

