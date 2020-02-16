Md.-Eastern Shore defeats Bethune-Cookman 66-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)AJ Cheeseman had 17 points as Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Bethune-Cookman 66-58 on Saturday.

Ahmad Frost had 15 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (4-21, 3-7 Mid-Eastern Conference). Da’Shawn Phillip added 10 points and three blocks. Walter Prevost had 10 points.

Isaiah Bailey had 17 points for the Wildcats (12-13, 6-5). Wali Parks added 14 points and nine rebounds. Joe French had 11 points. Cletrell Pope had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Florida A&M at home on Monday. Bethune-Cookman matches up against Delaware State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞