PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Callum McRae scored 24 points and Gianni Hunt made two free throws with three seconds remaining to lift Sacramento State to a 76-74 victory over Portland State on Monday night.

McRae added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky Conference). Hunt finished with 15 points and five assists. Zach Chappell and reserves Akol Mawein and Cameron Wilbon all scored 12. Chappell added five assists and Mawein grabbed seven boards.

Cameron Parker finished with 21 points and seven assists to lead the Vikings (12-18, 6-11). Isaiah Johnson scored 17 off the bench and Jorell Saterfield sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.

