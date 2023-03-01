Zach Scott had 18 points in McNeese’s 80-73 victory against New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Scott also contributed three steals for the Cowboys (10-22, 7-12 Southland Conference). Dionjahe Thomas scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Christian Shumate shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Privateers (10-19, 7-11) were led by Jordan Johnson, who recorded 26 points and two steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 17 points for New Orleans. In addition, Kmani Doughty had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.