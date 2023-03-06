LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Christian Shumate and Zach Scott each scored 22 points and McNeese beat Nicholls State 77-71 on Monday night in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Shumate added 14 rebounds for the Cowboys (11-22). Donovan Oday was 3 of 4 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Latrell Jones led the Colonels (16-15) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Nicholls State also got 22 points from Caleb Huffman. In addition, Marek Nelson finished with nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.