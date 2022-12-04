NEW YORK (AP)Zavian McLean had 18 points in Columbia’s 106-65 victory against Sarah Lawrence on Sunday.

McLean shot 5 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line for the Lions (4-7). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Zinou Bedri shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Gryphons (1-8) were led by Chris Torres, who recorded 13 points and five assists. Braden Burman added 11 points, five assists and two steals for Sarah Lawrence. In addition, Lucas Murray finished with 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.