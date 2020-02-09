Closings & Delays
McLean leads St. Francis (BKN) past Mount St. Mary’s 70-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Unique McLean scored a career-high 21 points and made two free throws with 13 seconds left in the game to help St. Francis-Brooklyn hold off Mount St. Mary’s 70-67 on Saturday.

McLean sank 8 of 16 shots from the floor for the Terriers (11-13, 5-7 Northeast Conference) and added four rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Larry Moreno came off the bench to score a career-high 19, hitting 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range. Freshman Rob Higgins scored 14.

Damian Chong Qui topped the Mountaineers (10-14, 6-5) with 20 points. He added seven assists and four rebounds. Vado Morse finished with 16 points, shooting 4 of 9 from beyond the arc but missing all five of his shots inside it. Nana Opoku pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Terriers led 32-30 at halftime but quickly upped their lead with a 12-1 run to open the second half. Qui sank two straight 3-pointers to pull the Mountaineers within 65-64 with 48 seconds left in the game, but Higgins followed with a three-point play to push the Terriers’ lead back to four. Morse sank a 3-pointer to pull Mount St. Mary’s within a point before McLean hit his free throws. Qui and Jalen Gibbs missed 3-pointers for the Mountaineers in the final 7 seconds.

St. Francis shot 49% from the floor but just 33% from distance (6 of 18). The Terriers made 8 of 13 free throws. Mount St. Mary’s shot 34% overall, 37% from distance (10 of 27) and made 15 of 18 foul shots.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

