McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara past CS Northridge 80-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)JaQuori McLaughlin had a career-high 25 points as UC Santa Barbara got past Cal State Northridge 80-66 on Saturday.

McLaughlin made 10 of 11 shots. Amadou Sow had 17 points and 14 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (10-3, 6-2 Big West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Ajare Sanni added 11 points.

TJ Starks had 24 points for the Matadors (5-6, 1-3). Darius Brown II added 12 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Matadors this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Northridge 105-58 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

