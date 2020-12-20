McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara over Pepperdine 75-63

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)JaQuori McLaughlin had 23 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Pepperdine 75-63 on Saturday.

Ajare Sanni had 16 points for UC Santa Barbara (4-1). Devearl Ramsey added 15 points. Amadou Sow had 12 rebounds.

Colbey Ross had 20 points and six assists for the Waves (4-4). Kendall Munson added 16 points. Andre Ball had seven rebounds.

Kessler Edwards, whose 20 points per game heading into the matchup led the Waves, scored four points. He was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

