McLaughlin leads Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 81-51

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Logan McLaughlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Abilene Christian to an 81-51 win over Division III Howard Payne on Tuesday night.

Kolton Kohl had 12 points for Abilene Christian (4-0). Jameson Richardson added 10 points. Airion Simmons had nine rebounds.

Jacob Smith had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets. Tyrell Thompson added eight rebounds.

