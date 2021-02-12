McKissic scores 29 to lift Kansas City over Omaha 62-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Brandon McKissic had a career-high 29 points as Kansas City defeated Omaha 62-52 on Friday night.

Zion Williams had seven rebounds for Kansas City (8-10, 4-5 Summit League).

The Roos forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Matt Pile had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (2-17, 0-9), who have now lost 13 consecutive games – the fifth-longest active streak of its kind in the country. Ayo Akinwole added 15 points. La’Mel Robinson had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES