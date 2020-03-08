McKinnis helps Jackson State rally past Alabama A&M 54-51

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP)Sophomore Jayveous McKinnis totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season and Cainan McClelland hit a 3-pointer to spark a game-ending 9-0 run as Jackson State rallied for a 54-51 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday, closing out the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season.

McKinnis sank all five of his shots from the floor and added two steals for the Tigers (14-17, 11-7 SWAC).

Jackson State trailed 25-17 at halftime and was down 30-17 after Alabama A&M scored the first five points of the second half. The Tigers chipped away at the deficit, pulling within 51-48 on McClelland’s 3-pointer. Jackson State made six straight free throws – two each by Dontelius Ross, Jonas James and McKinnis – to pull out the victory. Alabama A&M went scoreless after Cameron Tucker’s layup with 3:32 left to play.

Freshman Garrett Hicks topped the Bulldogs (8-21, 5-13) with 15 points, but he made just 1 of 7 shots from 3-point range. Tucker, also a freshman, scored 11.

Jackson State shot 39% from the floor but just 23% from beyond the arc (3 of 13). The Tigers sank 13 of 21 foul shots. Alabama A&M shot 38.5% overall and 27% from distance (3 of 11). The Bulldogs made just 8 of 15 at the free-throw line.

