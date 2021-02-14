McIntosh leads Elon past College of Charleston 66-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Hunter McIntosh had 20 points as Elon snapped its eight-game losing streak, topping College of Charleston 66-55 on Sunday.

Simon Wright had 15 points for Elon (4-8, 1-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Ikenna Ndugba added 12 points. Darius Burford had eight points and six rebounds. Elon’s eight-game skid had been its longest since the 2009-10 season.

Zep Jasper had 18 points for the Cougars (8-9, 6-4). Payton Willis added 11 points.

College of Charleston defeated Elon 71-53 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES