McGuire scores 19 to carry Quinnipiac past Niagara 78-69

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Brendan McGuire had 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Quinnipiac to a 78-69 win over Niagara on Saturday.

Seth Pinkney had 15 points and three assists for Quinnipiac (4-6, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jacob Rigoni added 11 points, joing the 1,000 point club.

Marcus Hammond had 22 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (6-8, 5-7). Kobi Nwandu added 20 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 10 points.

Niagara defeated Quinnipiac 59-56 on Friday.

