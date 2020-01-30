1  of  2
McGill’s 27 points lifts S. Illinois past Loyola Chicago

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Eric McGill scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Southern Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 68-63 on Wednesday.

The Salukis (12-10, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference) have won four straight to move into a tie for second place with the Ramblers (14-8, 6-3) and Bradley (15-7, 6-3). Southern Illinois and Loyola Chicago split the season series.

The Ramblers led 33-31 at halftime before McGill’s three-point play gave Southern Illinois a 36-35 lead and the Salukis never trailed again. Marquise Kennedy tied it at 56 for the Ramblers with 4:41 remaining before Barret Benson and McGill made layups. Benson scored 13 and Ronnie Suggs 10.

Marquise scored 18 for the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig 15 and Keith Clemons 10.

