LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee had 15 points in Liberty’s 74-45 win over Stetson on Thursday night.

McGhee was 7 of 17 shooting (1 for 11 from distance) for the Flames (17-5, 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode shot 7 for 14, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Shiloh Robinson was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Blackmon finished with 11 points for the Hatters (11-9, 6-3). Stetson also got nine points from Josh Smith. In addition, Sam Peek had eight points and seven rebounds.

These two teams both play Saturday. Liberty hosts FGCU while Stetson visits Queens.

