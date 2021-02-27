McGhee scores 34, Liberty tops Bellarmine to win A-Sun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Darius McGhee had a career-high 34 points as Liberty stretched its winning streak to nine games and captured the Atlantic Sun Conference regular season championship with a 94-78 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

McGhee shot 8 for 11 on 3-pointers.

Chris Parker had 19 points for Liberty (20-5, 11-2). Elijah Cuffee added 12 points. Shiloh Robinson had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Pedro Bradshaw had 20 points and four steals for the Knights (13-6, 10-3), whose 10-game winning streak came to an end. Dylan Penn added 17 points. CJ Fleming had 16 points.

