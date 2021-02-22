McGhee scores 29 to lead Liberty over North Alabama 74-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee had a career-high 29 points as Liberty won its seventh consecutive game, romping past North Alabama 74-54 on Monday.

Elijah Cuffee had 13 points for Liberty (18-5, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added seven rebounds and Chris Parker had six assists.

C.J. Brim had 12 points for the Lions (10-9, 6-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Mervin James added nine points and nine rebounds.

