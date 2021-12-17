McGhee scores 27 to lead Liberty over East Carolina 74-64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty defeated East Carolina 74-64 on Friday.

Shiloh Robinson had 14 points and nine rebounds for Liberty (7-4). Kyle Rode added 12 points and five assists. Blake Preston had 10 points.

Vance Jackson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Tristen Newton added 15 points for the Pirates (8-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. J.J. Miles scored 11 points.

