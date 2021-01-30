McGhee scores 25 to lift Liberty past Jacksonville 64-58

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Darius McGhee had a career-high 25 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 64-58 on Saturday night.

Chris Parker had 13 points for Liberty (14-5, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Dontarius James had 27 points for the Dolphins (9-9, 3-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Tyreese Davis added 12 points. Bryce Workman had seven rebounds.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins for the season. Liberty defeated Jacksonville 59-54 on Friday.

