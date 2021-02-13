McGhee scores 22 to lead Liberty over North Florida 80-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee had 22 points as Liberty easily defeated North Florida 80-60 on Saturday.

Chris Parker had 13 points for Liberty (17-5, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Kyle Rode added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Carter Hendricksen had 18 points for the Ospreys (7-13, 5-5) and Jose Placer added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES