McGhee scores 12 to lead Liberty past Kennesaw State 76-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee scored 12 points as Liberty won its eighth consecutive home game, rolling past Kennesaw State 76-47 on Saturday.

Blake Preston had 11 points for Liberty (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Parker added 10 points. Kyle Rode had five assists.

Kennesaw State trailed 36-30 at the break after Chris Youngblood hit consecutive 3-pointers, but the Owls scored a season-low 17 points in the second half.

Youngblood finished with16 points and three blocks for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers added 12 points. Kennesaw State (3-9, 0-4) has lost 29 straight against Division I competition, 21 in a row in conference.

Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 69-63 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES