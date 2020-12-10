McGee lifts Tulane over Southern Miss 58-38

NEW ORLEANS (AP)R.J. McGee recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tulane to a 58-38 win over Southern Miss on Wednesday night.

Jordan Walker had 15 points and six assists for Tulane (3-0).

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 11 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). LaDavius Draine added 10 points and Tyler Stevenson had nine rebounds.

