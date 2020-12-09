McEwen scores 28 to lift Marquette over Green Bay 82-68

MILWAUKEE (AP)Koby McEwen had 28 points as Marquette defeated Green Bay 82-68 on Tuesday night.

Dawson Garcia had 18 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (4-1). Theo John added 12 rebounds and three blocks.

PJ Pipes scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Phoenix (0-4). Josh Jefferson added 17 points, and Japannah Kellogg III had 11 points.

Photo Gallery