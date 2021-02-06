McCrory lifts UMass over Rhode Island 75-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Cairo McCrory had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead UMass to a 75-63 win over Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Carl Pierre had 19 points for UMass (7-4, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ronnie DeGray III added 11 points. Mark Gasperini had 11 points and four assists.

Antwan Walker scored a career-high 26 points and had 14 rebounds for the Rams (9-11, 6-7). Makhel Mitchell added 13 points and five blocks. Jeremy Sheppard had six assists.

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. UMass defeated Rhode Island 80-78 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES