McCoy scores 16 to lift Boston U. over Lafayette 81-76

Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Javante McCoy had 16 points, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds, and nine rebounds as Boston University edged past Lafayette 81-76 on Saturday.

Walter Whyte had 14 points for Boston University (2-5, 2-5 Patriot League), which ended its five-game losing streak. Jack Hemphill added 13 points. Jonas Harper had 12 points.

Justin Jaworski had 20 points for the Leopards (5-2, 5-2), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. E.J. Stephens added 13 points. Three players scored 12 each.

