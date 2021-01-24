McCoy scores 14 to lift Boston U past Lafayette 64-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Javante McCoy posted 14 points as Boston University narrowly defeated Lafayette 64-61 on Sunday night.

Walter Whyte had 13 points and eight rebounds for Boston University (3-5, 3-5 Patriot League). Sukhmail Mathon added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jack Hemphill had seven rebounds.

E.J. Stephens had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Leopards (5-3, 5-3). Justin Jaworski added 14 points. Tyrone Perry had 13 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Hastings tied a career high with five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

