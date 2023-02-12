ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Javian McCollum scored 23 points and Siena beat Marist 73-65 on Sunday.

McCollum added five assists and three steals for the Saints (17-9, 11-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Andrew Platek added 18 points, while Michael Eley scored 11.

Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (8-16, 4-11) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Kam Farris added 11 points and Jaden Daughtry scored eight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Siena hosts Quinnipiac and Marist hosts Fairfield.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.