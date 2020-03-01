Live Now
McCloud leads Green Bay past Cleveland St. 74-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)JayQuan McCloud had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Green Bay to a 74-67 win over Cleveland St. on Saturday night.

McCloud also had seven turnovers.

Kameron Hankerson had 17 points and six rebounds for Green Bay (16-15, 11-7 Horizon League). Manny Patterson added 11 points and eight rebounds. PJ Pipes had 11 points.

Torrey Patton had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Vikings (11-20, 7-11). Jaalam Hill added 17 points and nine rebounds. Algevon Eichelberger had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Green Bay defeated Cleveland St. 78-74 on Jan. 23.

