McCloud has 32 to carry Green Bay over Detroit Mercy 84-67

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)JayQuan McCloud tied his career high with 32 points as Green Bay defeated Detroit Mercy 84-67 on Friday night.

Amari Davis had 14 points for Green Bay (14-14, 9-6 Horizon League). Trevian Bell added seven rebounds. PJ Pipes had six rebounds. The Phoenix made 10 of 21 3-point attempts and shot 50 percent overall.

Antoine Davis had 29 points for the Titans (6-22, 4-11), who have now lost six games in a row. Marquis Moore added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dwayne Rose Jr. had 12 points.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Titans this season. Green Bay defeated Detroit 83-80 on Jan. 18. Green Bay faces Oakland on the road on Sunday. Detroit plays Milwaukee at home on Sunday.

