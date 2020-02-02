McCallum helps Jacksonville hold off North Alabama, 85-83

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Destin Barnes had 21 points and DeAnthony McCallum hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final nine seconds as Jacksonville held on to beat North Alabama 85-83 on Saturday night.

David Bell had 14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for Jacksonville (11-13, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Diante Wood added 12 points and six rebounds. McCallum finished with 11 points.

North Alabama totaled a season-high 52 second-half points.

Jamari Blackmon scored a career-high 27 points for the Lions (10-12, 5-4). Christian Agnew added 22 points. Emanuel Littles had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Dolphins leveled the season series against the Lions with the win. North Alabama defeated Jacksonville 62-57 on Jan. 2.

Jacksonville plays Liberty at home on Thursday. North Alabama takes on Lipscomb at home on Thursday.

