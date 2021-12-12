McCall scores 18 to lift CS Bakersfield past Idaho 59-58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Justin McCall had 18 points and nine rebounds as Cal State Bakersfield edged past Idaho 59-58 on Saturday night.

Justin Edler-Davis had seven rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (4-2).

Rashad Smith had 16 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (2-8). Mikey Dixon added 13 points. Philip Pepple Jr. had 10 points.

Trevante Anderson, the Vandals’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored only two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

