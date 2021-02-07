McCall lifts CS Bakersfield over UC Irvine 62-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Justin McCall had 15 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly defeated UC Irvine 62-57 on Saturday night.

Shawn Stith had 12 points for Cal State Bakersfield (12-7, 8-4 Big West Conference). Ronne Readus added nine rebounds.

Collin Welp had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (10-6, 6-2).

The Roadrunners evened the season series against the Anteaters with the win. UC Irvine defeated Cal State Bakersfield 70-53 on Friday.

