Mazzulla scores 23 to lift Vermont past Maine 88-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Justin Mazzulla had a career-high 23 points as Vermont rolled past Maine 88-60 on Sunday.

Ryan Davis had 17 points for Vermont (7-3, 7-3 America East Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Isaiah Powell added 15 points. Ben Shungu had 10 points.

Precious Okoh had 15 points for the Black Bears (2-7, 2-6), who had lost 22 straight to the Catamounts. Stephane Ingo added 15 points.

Vermont defeated Maine 65-30 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES