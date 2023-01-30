KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Zeke Mayo scored 24 points and made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to rally South Dakota State to a 67-66 victory over Kansas City on Monday night.

Mayo had five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit League). William Kyle III scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Shemarri Allen led the way for the Kangaroos (10-14, 6-5) with 23 points and five assists. RayQuawndis Mitchell added 19 points and six rebounds, while Allen David Mukeba Jr. tallied eight points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for South Dakota State is a matchup Thursday with North Dakota at home. UMKC hosts Oral Roberts on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.