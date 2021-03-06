Massner lifts Northwestern State past Cent. Arkansas 79-70

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Trenton Massner had 20 points as Northwestern State beat Central Arkansas 79-70 on Saturday.

Jovan Zelenbaba had 15 points for Northwestern State (10-17, 9-7 Southland Conference).

Eddy Kayouloud had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (5-19, 4-12). Jaxson Baker added 12 points, Collin Cooper had 11 points, and Rylan Bergersen had a career-high 11 assists plus 11 points.

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Bears for the season. Northwestern State defeated Central Arkansas 81-77 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

