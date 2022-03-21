DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Coryon Mason had 20 points as Abilene Christian edged past Ohio 91-86 in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Monday night.

Airion Simmons had 18 points for Abilene Christian (25-10). Immanuel Allen added 13 points and Cameron Steele had 12 points.

Mark Sears scored a career-high 37 points for the Bobcats (25-10). Ben Vander Plas added 19 points and AJ Clayton had 11 points.

