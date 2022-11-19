UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Donta Scott scored 25 points, Don Carey and Hakim Hart scored 16 points apiece and Maryland rattled Saint Louis for a 95-67 win on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

The Terrapins (4-0) broke it open in the last 10 minutes of the first half outscoring Saint Louis 32-13. Maryland led 51-27 at halftime and were never threatened in the second half. In its first four games Maryland has an average margin of victory of 23.5 points.

Reserve Ian Martinez scored 14 for Maryland and Jahmir Young 11. Maryland shot 32 for 63 (50.8%) including 13 for 32 (40.6%) from beyond the 3-point line.

Javonte Perkins scored 17 points for Saint Louis (3-1), Yuri Collins 12 and reserve Sincere Parker 11.

