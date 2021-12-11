Maryland-Eastern Shore rolls over St. Mary’s (MD) 79-43

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor is working to help the Department of Senior Affairs identify resources needed for Albuquerque's aging population. Councilor Klarissa Peña says she realized the need for more services in her district in southwest Albuquerque and across the city.

An aging population study from last year found that 40% of Bernalillo County will be made up of older adults by 2030. Now, the city council will discuss the so-called "One Albuquerque Age-Friendly Action Plan." It would boost the number of volunteers in the city's Department of Senior Affairs to identify resources that are needed.