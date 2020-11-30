Maryland aims to keep positive momentum vs. Towson

Two teams headed in opposite directions thus far to begin the season get a hastily arranged date on Tuesday when winless Towson faces Maryland in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins improved to 3-0 with a hard-fought 79-61 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Perhaps the only thing that seemed to be in the way of Maryland’s early-season momentum was the cancellation of Tuesday’s game with Monmouth.

But Towson (0-3), located just 47 miles away from College Park, had an opening on its schedule after returning from the Mohegan Sun Arena “Bubble” in Uncasville, Conn. The Tigers, who fell 74-65 to Buffalo on Friday, likely are happy to add another game after a disappointing showing.

“Give Buffalo credit, they manhandled us in the first half on the backboards,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “Our effort was substantially better in the second half but that last seven or eight minutes of the first half, they had enough separation. We did a much better job rebounding in the second half, plus we only had two turnovers.”

The Terrapins had struggles of their own in the closer-than-the-score-indicates win over Mount St. Mary’s.

Maryland trailed by nine points early and found themselves behind again with just 8:57 to play. But the defense turned the tide, holding the Mountaineers scoreless for seven minutes and 35 seconds, with Jairus Hamilton’s 3-pointer highlighting a decisive 21-0 run.

“I welcome a game like that where we were actually behind in the second half and had to gut it out like that,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “It was great to see our guys do that.

“We got in foul trouble with Galin (Smith) and had to kind of figure it out. It’s good experience for us and going to help us out down the road.”

The Terrapins will have to figure out how to slow Towson’s Zane Martin, who followed up his 25-point performance in a 79-68 loss to San Francisco on Thursday with 27 against Buffalo. The Tigers must contend with a Maryland offense, led by point guard Eric Ayala that has shot at least 60 percent from the field the last two games and has several players chipping in double figures.

Following Tuesday’s game, Towson hosts its first contest on Thursday against Coppin State. The Maryland homestand continues with a date with George Mason on Friday.

