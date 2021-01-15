Martinez, Jackson lift Wagner past LIU-Brooklyn 76-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Alex Morales had 10 points and 14 assists and scored the go-ahead points on a jumper with three seconds left as Wagner edged past Long Island-Brooklyn 76-74 on Friday night.

Will Martinez scored 19 points and Nigel Jackson added 17 points for the Seahawks,. DeLonnie Hunt chipped in 15 and Ja’Mier Fletcher had 10 points for Wagner (2-5, 2-4 Northeast Conference).

Eral Penn and Alex Rivera had 15 points eacg for the Sharks (4-2, 4-2). Virshon Cotton had 14 points. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

The Seahawks evened the season series against the Sharks with the win. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Wagner 77-66 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES