Martin scores 21 to lift Towson past UNC Wilmington 72-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Zane Martin had 21 points as Towson narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 72-69 on Monday.

Charles Thompson made two free throws with 1:35 remaining to give Towson a 70-69 lead. He also made 2 of 4 at the stripe in the final 28 seconds. UNC Wilmington only made one field goal in the final four minutes.

Solomon Uyaelunmo had 14 points and nine rebounds for Towson (2-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Thompson added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jason Gibson also had 10 points.

Jaylen Sims had 19 points for the Seahawks (6-4, 0-1). Mike Okauru added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jake Boggs had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES