Martin, Murphy, Peterson spark Rice comeback in 77-66 win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Robert Martin and Trey Murphy III scored 21 points apiece as Rice topped Middle Tennessee 77-66 on Sunday after a huge second half.

Martin shot 8-for-10 from the field, scoring 18 after halftime as the Owls shot 64% (18-for-28) after trailing 29-24 at the break.

Drew Peterson scored five straight points, bringing the Owls into a tie with a three-point play and then the lead for good at 42-40 with twelve minutes remaining. He finished with a fourth double-double, scoring 16 points and making a career-high 10 assists for Rice (14-15, 6-10 Conference USA).

Reggie Scurry had 13 points for the Blue Raiders (7-22, 3-13). Antonio Green added 12 points. Tyson Jackson had 12 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. Rice defeated Middle Tennessee 91-83 on Feb. 8. Rice plays Southern Miss on the road on Wednesday. Middle Tennessee faces UTEP at home on Wednesday.

