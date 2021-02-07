Martin leads Monmouth over Manhattan 71-69 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Melik Martin tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift Monmouth to a 71-69 overtime win over Manhattan on Saturday night.

Deion Hammond had 15 points for Monmouth (10-5, 10-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Papas added 12 points and six rebounds. Marcus McClary had 11 points and six rebounds.

Warren Williams scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Jaspers (5-8, 4-8), who have now lost four straight games. Elijah Buchanan added 16 points and nine rebounds. Ant Nelson had 11 points and six assists.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 70-65 on Friday.

Manhattan’s Samba Diallo converted a three-point play with 14 seconds left that made it 62-all and forced overtime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES