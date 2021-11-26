Martin Jr scores 20 as Montana tops Southern Miss 74-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Lonnell Martin Jr. had 20 points as Montana beat Southern Miss 74-62 on Friday night.

Robby Beasley III had 17 points for Montana (4-2), which won its fourth straight at home. Josh Bannan added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker had eight assists.

Tyler Stevenson had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Isaih Moore added 17 points. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES