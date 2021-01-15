Martin carries Monmouth past Quinnipiac 92-80 in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Melik Martin had a career-high 23 points and Deion Hammond added 21 points as Monmouth topped Quinnipiac 92-80 in overtime on Friday.

Marcus McClary forced the extra period with a baseline jumper just before the buzzer. Hammond scored seven points in overtime and Martin added six.

George Papas had 16 points for Monmouth (6-4, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). McClary added 11 points and eight rebounds. The Hawks forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Jacob Rigoni had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bobcats (3-4, 1-2). Tymu Chenery added 17 points and Tyrese Williams had 14.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES